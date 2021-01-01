About this product
NEW KURATIV DELTA 8 OIL.
Pure Delta 8. Pure Bliss.
Packed with Premium Delta 8 Extract, this oil aims to please. We’ve worked tirelessly to bring a Delta 8 Oil to market that is safe, effective, and clean. No Pesticides, heavy metals, flavoring or chemicals – Just pure cannabinoids the way Nature intended. You will love this oil!
Combined with 100% Organic MCT Oil for maximum absorption.
Unflavored, with no unpleasant tastes.
About this brand
Kurativ CBD
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value.
It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified!
Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.
