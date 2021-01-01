About this product
NEW KURATIV DELTA 8 1:1 OIL.
Perfection in a bottle.
Kurativ Full Spectrum Oil that you know and love just got an extra kick of goodness…
This expertly formulated oil contains a precise ratio of 1:1 CBD:Delta-8. We crafted this oil to deliver an experience like none other. Treat yourself to the soothing entourage effects of full spectrum cannabinoids complimented with the calm of Delta 8.
Combined with 100% Organic MCT Oil for maximum absorption.
Unflavored, with no unpleasant tastes.
About this brand
Kurativ CBD
USE CODE "LEAFLY20" AT CHECKOUT FOR 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE.
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value.
It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified!
Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.
