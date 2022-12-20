About this product
ASCND All-In-One - Cosmic Glue
Hybrid | Diesel, Lemon, Pungent
A euphoric diesel that relaxes your mind and body while putting a skip in your step.
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this brand
Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.