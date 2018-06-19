About this product
ASCND All-In-One - High Fashion
Sativa | Berry, Sweet, Tart
Sweet and effervescent notes of pink champagne, delivering a relaxed yet euphoric head change.
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
Sativa | Berry, Sweet, Tart
Sweet and effervescent notes of pink champagne, delivering a relaxed yet euphoric head change.
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this strain
Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.
Pink Champagne effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.