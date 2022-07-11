About this product
Indica | Pungent, Lemon, Earthy
An out-of-this-world skunky lemon euphoria with legendary OG complexity that will transport you into a hybrid state of high spirits and ease.
Genetics: Moonbow x OG Kush
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.