ASCND - Blueberry Gelato (1.0 mL)

by Kurvana
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Let the sweet blend of blueberries and creamy gelato take you to a place of calm clarity and gentle euphoria.

Hybrid | Berry, Sweet, Creamy

Genetics: Thin Mint G.S. Cookies x Blueberry

ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.

Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.

Blueberry Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. Blueberry Gelato is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Gelato effects make them feel relaxed,  creative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and nausea. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Blueberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of grape, blueberry, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.
