ASCND - Papaya Hill (1.0 mL)

by Kurvana
THC 15%CBD —
About this product

Discover the essence of nature as papaya and herbal notes envelop your senses, leading you to deep relaxation.

Indica | Earthy, Tropical, Spice

Genetics: Papaya THC Bomb x Shawnee Hills

ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.

Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.

About this strain

Papaya Hills is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Papaya Hills has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Papaya Hills, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.
