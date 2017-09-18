ASCND Rechargeable All-In-One 1.0ml C. Jack

by Kurvana
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

An instantly recognizable and sharp aroma that establishes a classic sativa jolt.

Genetics: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer
Sativa | Sweet, Citrus, Pine

ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.

New All-In-One: Our rechargeable All-In-One is here, offering the same iconic look with meaningful upgrades. Known for its sleek design, precise delivery, and reliability, we've enhanced it with a USB-C charging port, larger oil windows, and increased capacity for ultimate performance and portability.

About this strain

Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

About this brand

Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.
