ASCND Rechargeable All-In-One 1.0ml Wedding Cake

by Kurvana
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

A delectable treat full of rich floral and decadent vanilla notes offering a balanced euphoria at exhale.

Genetics: Cherry Pie x G.S. Cookies
Hybrid | Sweet, Vanilla, Tart

ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.

New All-In-One: Our rechargeable All-In-One is here, offering the same iconic look with meaningful upgrades. Known for its sleek design, precise delivery, and reliability, we've enhanced it with a USB-C charging port, larger oil windows, and increased capacity for ultimate performance and portability.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


About this brand

Logo for the brand Kurvana
Kurvana
Shop products
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.
