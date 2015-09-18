Kurvana
ASCND - Cactus Cooler
Sativa | Earthy, Orange, Citrus
Invigorating desert fruit flavors married with a heavy kush aftertaste.
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
Cactus Cooler effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
