CARBON21 All-In-One - Gelato Sundae Sauce

Hybrid | Earthy, Fruity, Citrus



True to its legendary genetics, this earthy and sweet citrus pairing offers a relaxing and euphoric effect.



Genetics: Gelato #33 x Sundae Driver



CARBON21: CARBON21 Sauce is one of many extraction methods we use to produce a concentrate with high levels of terpenes and incredibly robust flavor profiles. The concentrated batches are curated by employing sub-zero temperatures and strain-dependent techniques to help control the consistency and viscosity throughout the extraction process, allowing cannabinoid compounds to crystallize. The result is a high terpene and cannabinoid sauce concentrate ready to be enjoyed without dabbing hardware.



All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.