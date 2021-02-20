About this product
Sativa | Lemon, Earthy, Herbal
As bold lemon notes burst through a grassy euphoria, stimulating effects will uplift your state of mind.
Genetics: Lemon Tree x GMO
CARBON21: CARBON21 Sauce is one of many extraction methods we use to produce a concentrate with high levels of terpenes and incredibly robust flavor profiles. The concentrated batches are curated by employing sub-zero temperatures and strain-dependent techniques to help control the consistency and viscosity throughout the extraction process, allowing cannabinoid compounds to crystallize. The result is a high terpene and cannabinoid sauce concentrate ready to be enjoyed without dabbing hardware.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this strain
Lemon Royale is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with a cross of GMO and Triangle Kush. This strain produces energizing effects that leave consumers feeling euphoric, inspired, and free from clouded thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Royale to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. This strain tastes like its namesake, with bold lemon flavors bursting through gassy undertones. Growers say Lemon Royale grows in dense, lumpy buds that almost appear white due to their heavy trichome coverage. This strain was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Royale before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Royale effects
- Feelings
- Negatives