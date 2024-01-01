CARBON21 - Donny Burger Sauce (1.0 mL)

by Kurvana
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

Dive into a rich, savory experience where bold flavors meet deep relaxation, grounding your senses in a soothing, full-bodied high.

Genetics: GMO x Han Solo Burger
Indica | Gas, Cheese, Garlic

CARBON21: CARBON21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant.

Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.

About this strain

Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 27% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.

About this brand

Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.
