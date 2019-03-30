About this product
CARBON21 - Gelato Sundae Sauce
Hybrid / Earthy, Fruity, Citrus
True to its legendary genetics, this earthy and sweet citrus pairing offers a relaxing and euphoric effect.
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Sundae Driver
CARBON21: CARBON21 Sauce is one of many extraction methods we use to produce a concentrate with high levels of terpenes and incredibly robust flavor profiles. The concentrated batches are curated by employing sub-zero temperatures and strain-dependent techniques to help control the consistency and viscosity throughout the extraction process, allowing cannabinoid compounds to crystallize. The result is a high terpene and cannabinoid sauce concentrate ready to be enjoyed without dabbing hardware.
Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.
Hybrid / Earthy, Fruity, Citrus
True to its legendary genetics, this earthy and sweet citrus pairing offers a relaxing and euphoric effect.
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Sundae Driver
CARBON21: CARBON21 Sauce is one of many extraction methods we use to produce a concentrate with high levels of terpenes and incredibly robust flavor profiles. The concentrated batches are curated by employing sub-zero temperatures and strain-dependent techniques to help control the consistency and viscosity throughout the extraction process, allowing cannabinoid compounds to crystallize. The result is a high terpene and cannabinoid sauce concentrate ready to be enjoyed without dabbing hardware.
Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
344 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.