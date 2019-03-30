CARBON21 - Gelato Sundae Sauce

Hybrid / Earthy, Fruity, Citrus



True to its legendary genetics, this earthy and sweet citrus pairing offers a relaxing and euphoric effect.



Genetics: Gelato #33 x Sundae Driver



CARBON21: CARBON21 Sauce is one of many extraction methods we use to produce a concentrate with high levels of terpenes and incredibly robust flavor profiles. The concentrated batches are curated by employing sub-zero temperatures and strain-dependent techniques to help control the consistency and viscosity throughout the extraction process, allowing cannabinoid compounds to crystallize. The result is a high terpene and cannabinoid sauce concentrate ready to be enjoyed without dabbing hardware.



Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.