Carbon21 - Mai Tai Badder
Indica | Sweet, Citrus, Sour
Freshly squeezed citrus accented with zesty fruit aromas create a full-bodied, soothing experience.
Genetics: Grape Ape x Grapefruit
Carbon21: Carbon21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant.
Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.
Mai Tai Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
17% of people say it helps with headaches
