Indulge in a sensory delight where sweetness intertwines with a burst of fruity exuberance, grounded by deep, earthy musks, offering a colorful and soothing escape.
Genetics: Zkittlez x Moonbow
Indica | Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
ETHEREAL: ETHEREAL is a journey into the purest essence of cannabis. This collection delivers the purest essence of cannabis through 100% solventless live rosin, crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure. Using fresh-frozen flowers from renowned genetics, this small-batch process preserves the plant's full-spectrum profile for an unadulterated, premium experience.
New All-In-One: Our rechargeable All-In-One is here, offering the same iconic look with meaningful upgrades. Known for its sleek design, precise delivery, and reliability, we've enhanced it with a USB-C charging port, larger oil windows, and increased capacity for ultimate performance and portability.
ETHEREAL Rechargeable All-In-One 0.5ml Rainbow Beltz
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.