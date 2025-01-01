Embark on a flavor voyage where the vibrant zest of tropical fruits melds with the sweet, honeyed richness, accented by a refreshing hint of lemon, creating a truly uplifting and calming experience.



Genetics: Tropicanna Cookies x Papaya



Indica | Tropical, Honeyed, Lemon



ETHEREAL: ETHEREAL is a journey into the purest essence of cannabis. This collection delivers the purest essence of cannabis through 100% solventless live rosin, crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure. Using fresh-frozen flowers from renowned genetics, this small-batch process preserves the plant's full-spectrum profile for an unadulterated, premium experience.



New All-In-One: Our rechargeable All-In-One is here, offering the same iconic look with meaningful upgrades. Known for its sleek design, precise delivery, and reliability, we've enhanced it with a USB-C charging port, larger oil windows, and increased capacity for ultimate performance and portability.





