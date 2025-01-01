Embark on a flavor voyage where the vibrant zest of tropical fruits melds with the sweet, honeyed richness, accented by a refreshing hint of lemon, creating a truly uplifting and calming experience.
Genetics: Tropicanna Cookies x Papaya
Indica | Tropical, Honeyed, Lemon
ETHEREAL: ETHEREAL is a journey into the purest essence of cannabis. This collection delivers the purest essence of cannabis through 100% solventless live rosin, crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure. Using fresh-frozen flowers from renowned genetics, this small-batch process preserves the plant's full-spectrum profile for an unadulterated, premium experience.
New All-In-One: Our rechargeable All-In-One is here, offering the same iconic look with meaningful upgrades. Known for its sleek design, precise delivery, and reliability, we've enhanced it with a USB-C charging port, larger oil windows, and increased capacity for ultimate performance and portability.
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.