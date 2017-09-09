Kurvana
Originals - Grapefruit Kush
Hybrid | Citrus, Fruity, Tart
This creative kush offers the distinct aroma of sweet citrus with an underlying tart aftertaste prompting complete relaxation.
Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors.
Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
Grapefruit Kush effects
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
28% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
