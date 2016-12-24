About this strain
A sativa-dominant hybrid of unknown origin, Area 51 has a sweet smell with citrus and floral undertones and a smooth flowery smoke. Area 51 is a potent strain that will give consumers an immediate feeling of euphoria along with a relaxed yet motivated mental focus.
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
