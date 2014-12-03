Hog's Breath, also known as "Hawgsbreath" and "Hog Breath" is an indica marijuana strain and the winner of the 2002 Cannabis Cup for best indica, Hog's breath was bred from Hindu Kush and Afghani. Its dense buds are light and dark green with orange hairs and a healthy amount of crystals. The taste of Hog's Breath has been described as cheddar and provides a overall tingly mind and body high.