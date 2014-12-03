About this strain
Hog's Breath, also known as "Hawgsbreath" and "Hog Breath" is an indica marijuana strain and the winner of the 2002 Cannabis Cup for best indica, Hog's breath was bred from Hindu Kush and Afghani. Its dense buds are light and dark green with orange hairs and a healthy amount of crystals. The taste of Hog's Breath has been described as cheddar and provides a overall tingly mind and body high.
Hog's Breath effects
82 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
