Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kush Masters

Kush Masters

Gas OG Wax 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

All Gas OG effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
18% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
9% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!