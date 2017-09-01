Kush Masters
Lemon OG Haze House Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Lemon OG Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
