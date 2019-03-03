Kush Masters
Mandarin Dreams Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Mandarin Dreams effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!