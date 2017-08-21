Kush Masters
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
