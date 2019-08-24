Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kush Masters

Kush Masters

OG Lime Killer

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

OG Lime Killer effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
27% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!