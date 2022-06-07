Our Love Bath Bomb was created to up the romance and reduce the stress. Whether you are soaking alone or with a partner you will enjoy the soothing benefits of our hand selected essential oils. Relax your body and mind and slip into a more sensual headspace.



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, try one of our delicious flower products before dipping into your blissful bath. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.



Give it a try: Enjoy a romantic evening at home with a couples soak in our Love bath bomb followed up with a sensual massage using our Water Based THC Lubricant and let the fun begin. Candles and smooth jams encouraged, but not required.



Our Promise: All of our nourishing bath bombs are hand made with essential oil blends and lab tested full spectrum cannabis extract, with no preservatives. We use high quality FD&C certified colorants, so it will never stain your tub and is safe for use in food, drugs & cosmetics.



Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the cannabis and Essential oils.



Ingredients: Essential oils [Lavender, Ylang Ylang, Bergamot, Orange, Patchouli & Cedarwood], cannabis extract, Sodium Bicarbonate, Epsom Salt, Citric Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil,FD&C Color.