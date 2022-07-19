About this product
Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, try one of our delicious flower products before dipping into your blissful bath. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.
Give it a try: When you don’t have time for a full bath experience, but need to unwind after a long day, try dropping a Relax bath bomb into a foot soaking tub. You can enjoy the benefits without the commitment that come with bathtime.
Our Promise: All of our nourishing bath bombs are hand made with 100% essential oil blends and lab tested full spectrum cannabis extract, with no artificial dyes, or preservatives. We use high quality FD&C certified colorants, so it will never stain your tub and is safe for use in food, drugs & cosmetics.
Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the cannabis and essential oils.
Ingredients: Essential oils [Lavender, Chamomile & Frankincense], cannabis extract, Sodium Bicarbonate, Epsom salt, Citric Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, FD&C color.
About this brand
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.