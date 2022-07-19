Our Relax Bath Bomb was created to not only relax the body, but to help stabilize the mood as well. A beautiful blend of Lavender, Chamomile and Frankincense come together to assist in the relief of anxiety, stress and inflammation while giving your immune system the healthy boost it needs.



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, try one of our delicious flower products before dipping into your blissful bath. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.



Give it a try: When you don’t have time for a full bath experience, but need to unwind after a long day, try dropping a Relax bath bomb into a foot soaking tub. You can enjoy the benefits without the commitment that come with bathtime.



Our Promise: All of our nourishing bath bombs are hand made with 100% essential oil blends and lab tested full spectrum cannabis extract, with no artificial dyes, or preservatives. We use high quality FD&C certified colorants, so it will never stain your tub and is safe for use in food, drugs & cosmetics.



Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the cannabis and essential oils.



Ingredients: Essential oils [Lavender, Chamomile & Frankincense], cannabis extract, Sodium Bicarbonate, Epsom salt, Citric Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, FD&C color.