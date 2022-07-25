Our Relieve Bath Bomb is the ultimate combination of essential oils for maximum pain relief. We carefully selected each oil to support the relief of sore muscles and aching bones while also lifting away stress and offering mental clarity.



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, try one of our delicious flower products before dipping into your blissful bath. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.



Give it a try: Follow up your Relieve bath with our Melt lotion for some next level relief and extra silky smooth skin.



Our Promise: All of our nourishing bath bombs are hand made with essential oil blends and lab tested full spectrum cannabis extract, with no preservatives. We use high quality FD&C certified colorants, so it will never stain your tub and is safe for use in food, drugs & cosmetics.



Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the cannabis and essential oils.



Ingredients: 100% Organic Essential oils [Clove,Birch, Rosemary, Black Pepper & Coriander], Cannabis, Sodium Bicarbonate, Epsom Salt, Citric Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, FD&C Color.

