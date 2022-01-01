About this product
900mg (450mg CBG + 450mg CBD)
Welcome to the world of minor cannabinoids. Meet Gummies RX Bliss our CBG & CBD gummy. CBG or cannabigerol is a non psychoactive minor cannabinoid that is a precursor to all other cannabinoids.
CBG often referred to as the “mother” of all cannabinoids, delivers uplifting euphoric feelings. When paired with CBD, expect to be blissed out.
Gummies RX Bliss product testers reported, an uplifting or positive boost in mood. Known to increase dopamine production in the brain, CBG is a minor cannabinoid you want to explore.
We curate the highest quality USA-grown and extracted full-spectrum hemp extract and take the utmost care to ensure consistent, accurate dosing that you can feel.
GummiesRX Bliss pairs cannabinoids with delicious flavor & gourmet chew that you expect from a world-class gummy. We know you will enjoy them as much as we do.
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Dose: 15mg CBG + 15mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 900mg (450mg CBG + 450mg CBD) of total active cannabinoids per Bottle (30 pieces)
We recommend taking the combo of CBD and CBG in the morning, this product is best for day time use.
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, CBG Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color
Directions: Take one or two gummies as needed throughout the day
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.