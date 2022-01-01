900mg (450mg CBG + 450mg CBD)



Welcome to the world of minor cannabinoids. Meet Gummies RX Bliss our CBG & CBD gummy. CBG or cannabigerol is a non psychoactive minor cannabinoid that is a precursor to all other cannabinoids.



CBG often referred to as the “mother” of all cannabinoids, delivers uplifting euphoric feelings. When paired with CBD, expect to be blissed out.



Gummies RX Bliss product testers reported, an uplifting or positive boost in mood. Known to increase dopamine production in the brain, CBG is a minor cannabinoid you want to explore.



We curate the highest quality USA-grown and extracted full-spectrum hemp extract and take the utmost care to ensure consistent, accurate dosing that you can feel.



GummiesRX Bliss pairs cannabinoids with delicious flavor & gourmet chew that you expect from a world-class gummy. We know you will enjoy them as much as we do.



Flavor: Blue Raspberry



Dose: 15mg CBG + 15mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 900mg (450mg CBG + 450mg CBD) of total active cannabinoids per Bottle (30 pieces)



We recommend taking the combo of CBD and CBG in the morning, this product is best for day time use.



Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, CBG Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color



Directions: Take one or two gummies as needed throughout the day