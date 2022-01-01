CBN Gummies RX Sleep 900 mg (450mg CBN + 450 mg CBD)



Welcome to the world of minor cannabinoids. Meet Gummies RX Sleep our CBN & CBD gummy. CBN or cannabinol is a non psychoactive compound that develops when THC ages.



For many, CBN has been compared to a sedative or sleep inducing effect. Beta users reported quick on-set of sleepiness and staying asleep through the night.



Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color



Dosing: 450mg CBN, 450mg CBD



Directions: Take one gummy by mouth nightly before bed. If needed, increase to two gummies if one is not enough