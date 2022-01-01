About this product
CBN Gummies RX Sleep 900 mg (450mg CBN + 450 mg CBD)
Welcome to the world of minor cannabinoids. Meet Gummies RX Sleep our CBN & CBD gummy. CBN or cannabinol is a non psychoactive compound that develops when THC ages.
For many, CBN has been compared to a sedative or sleep inducing effect. Beta users reported quick on-set of sleepiness and staying asleep through the night.
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color
Dosing: 450mg CBN, 450mg CBD
Directions: Take one gummy by mouth nightly before bed. If needed, increase to two gummies if one is not enough
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.