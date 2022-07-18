About this product
How it works: Our Relieve cannabis bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. Each blend is more than a scent, it is an experience. Our nourishing Relieve bath bombs combine the power of organic essential oils and cannabinoids to create effect-specific full-body experiences.
Essential Oils [Clove, Birch, Rosemary, Coriander, Black Pepper, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Spearmint, Camphor], Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, FD&C Yellow #5 & Blue #1, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate)
About this brand
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.