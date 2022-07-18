Our Relieve CBD Bath Bomb is the ultimate combination of essential oils for maximum pain relief. We carefully selected each oil to support the relief of sore muscles and aching bones while also lifting away the stress and offering mental clarity.



How it works: Our Relieve cannabis bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. Each blend is more than a scent, it is an experience. Our nourishing Relieve bath bombs combine the power of organic essential oils and cannabinoids to create effect-specific full-body experiences.



Essential Oils [Clove, Birch, Rosemary, Coriander, Black Pepper, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Spearmint, Camphor], Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, FD&C Yellow #5 & Blue #1, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate)