Deep sleepy time is here. Soaking in our Sleep 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb engulfs your body and mind with a calming effect like no other. The balanced blend of 1:1 cannabinoids and frankincense, lavender, and orange essential oils set the perfect tone for a deep, healing rest.



KQ Extra Strength Series – The Sleep 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb is part of our extra strength ratio series. 25mg CBD and 25mg Delta 8 THC along with our signature targeted essential oil blends create a soak to help relax the muscles and calm the mind.



Expect deep calmness from head to toe.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD and Delta 8 THC bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system.



As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD and Delta 8 THC, like a sponge. The Sleep 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb creates a full-body topical application that allows intense relaxation and calm for a good night’s sleep.



The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is made with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals. Handmade in California without artificial fragrances, dyes, and pH disturbing chemicals. The non-toxic formula is vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free.



Ingredients: Essential Oils [Lavender, Frankincense, Orange], Cannabidiol, Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Food Grade Color Pyla-Cert Dark Purple Lake MX-732A