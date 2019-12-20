Kushie Brand
Traditional Hash
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Our Traditional Hash is made from premium grade kief coming from hydroponic, indoor organic grown, pesticide free cannabis.
GG4 effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
