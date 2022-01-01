KushyPunch’s Recover gummy gives you 60mg of THC with 30mg of CBD, keeping the comfort levels high and stress levels low. This delicious black and blueberry gummy soothes and heals after a long day.

Popular with athletes and those that need to combat inflammation and pain post-workout, Recover offers a delicate microdose of THC, balanced with the calming, healing powers of CBD.

Feels like: hot bubble bath after a long hike



Blueberry flavor 60mg THC + 30mg CBD 10 doses Low calorie, low sugar 100% organic colors & flavors Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat