About this product
KushyPunch’s Recover gummy gives you 60mg of THC with 30mg of CBD, keeping the comfort levels high and stress levels low. This delicious black and blueberry gummy soothes and heals after a long day.
Popular with athletes and those that need to combat inflammation and pain post-workout, Recover offers a delicate microdose of THC, balanced with the calming, healing powers of CBD.
Feels like: hot bubble bath after a long hike
Blueberry flavor 60mg THC + 30mg CBD 10 doses Low calorie, low sugar 100% organic colors & flavors Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat
About this brand
Kushy Punch
Kushy Punch is an iconic cannabis brand available in dispensaries around the country. With locally sourced
full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles
that provide relief wherever you may need it.
