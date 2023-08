ALL NEW INDIVIDUAL GUMMIES!



You asked, we delivered! Kushy Punch is now available in individuals gummies, with 10 mouth watering flavors. The same full-spectrum oil you've come to love.



- Blueberry Flavor

- Indica Gummy

- 10 Individual Pieces

- 10MG THC per Gummy

- Full Spectrum Oil

- Fast Acting 15 Minute Formula

