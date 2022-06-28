About this product
High Dosage THC Best for High-Tolerance users Severe Pain Relief
- Strawberry Basil Flavor
- 100mg THC (10 x 10mg doses)
- Full spectrum oil w/ cannabinoids, flavonoids + lipids
- Low calorie, low sugar
- 100% organic colors & flavors
- Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat
About this brand
With locally sourced full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles that provide relief wherever you may need it. KEEP IT KUSHY!