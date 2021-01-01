About this product

Made using beautiful ‘chuno clásico’ beans from Nicaragua this fine cacao exudes complex flavours, combining citrus notes of lime and orange blossom with the earthiness of olive and nut. Carefully hand crafted from bean to bar and infused with a subtle blend of pure cannabis extract and cocoa butter with a touch of Himalayan Rock Salt, this milk chocolate offering brings you all the health benefits attributed to CBD together with a true small batch chocolate experience.