About this product

An Indica lovers dreams! The descendent of two amazing parents, a trichome heavy Afghanistan cut, as well as a beloved home grown northern california cut, This euphoric number will have you buzzing with relaxation and happiness as you forget about all your stress from the day. In its classic form, you will get all the notes of sour and bitter terpenes, similar to black pepper! This will be an instant favorite once you try it, and let it wash down and soothe with each inhale!