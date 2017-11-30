KYND Cannabis Company
Alien Dawg
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
An Indica lovers dreams! The descendent of two amazing parents, a trichome heavy Afghanistan cut, as well as a beloved home grown northern california cut, This euphoric number will have you buzzing with relaxation and happiness as you forget about all your stress from the day. In its classic form, you will get all the notes of sour and bitter terpenes, similar to black pepper! This will be an instant favorite once you try it, and let it wash down and soothe with each inhale!
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
