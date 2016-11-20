KYND Cannabis Company
Alien Rift Disposable Vape Pen 250mg
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
A potent cross of Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg and Alien OG, this indica-dominant hybrid brings about ultra laidback effects and is characterized by its aroma of lemon and spice with an earthy, grape-reminiscent aroma. It’s an ideal choice for reducing stress, depression and mild to moderate physical pain.
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
