KYND Cannabis Company
Alien Rift Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
With the extremely strong smell of lemon and spice, fading into an Earthy and grape sweet aftersmell, Alien Rift is the perfect cross for all of those who love any strain Alien! Being a cross of Alien Abduction, Alien OG and Alien Dawg, this indica dominant hybrid will have laid back and relaxed. While relieving some minor pain, you will also feel stress and some depression slip right away. Try some today, and feel what it's like to be on space and look down upon the earthlings!
Alien Rift effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!