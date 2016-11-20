About this product

With the extremely strong smell of lemon and spice, fading into an Earthy and grape sweet aftersmell, Alien Rift is the perfect cross for all of those who love any strain Alien! Being a cross of Alien Abduction, Alien OG and Alien Dawg, this indica dominant hybrid will have laid back and relaxed. While relieving some minor pain, you will also feel stress and some depression slip right away. Try some today, and feel what it's like to be on space and look down upon the earthlings!