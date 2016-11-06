About this product

KYND Cannabis Company now offers its B-Witched Preroll. Made with 0.8 g of top-shelf B-Witched bud rolled in RAW's natural, unrefined cones, this joint creates an experience unlike any other. This Indica-dominant Hybrid promises users a mellowing mental buzz enhanced by a thorough sense of full-bodied sedation. Light up with this preroll to delight in its bewitching euphoria before gliding off to sleep. A B-Witched Preroll is a perfect choice for late afternoon enjoyment.