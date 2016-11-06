KYND Cannabis Company
B-Witched Preroll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
KYND Cannabis Company now offers its B-Witched Preroll. Made with 0.8 g of top-shelf B-Witched bud rolled in RAW's natural, unrefined cones, this joint creates an experience unlike any other. This Indica-dominant Hybrid promises users a mellowing mental buzz enhanced by a thorough sense of full-bodied sedation. Light up with this preroll to delight in its bewitching euphoria before gliding off to sleep. A B-Witched Preroll is a perfect choice for late afternoon enjoyment.
B-Witched effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
40% of people say it helps with ptsd
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!