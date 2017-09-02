About this product

One of the first things that patients notice about this plant is the sweet grape aroma and flavor. A truly purple plant, this medicinal herb also has high amounts of anthocyanin, a special neuroprotective flavonoid found in other healthful plants like pomegranate and blueberry. While the potency of this strain tends to be lower than other indica plants, there is no denying the fully sedated effects of Cadillac Purple. As a classic “creeper” strain, this flower builds momentum for long-lasting body relaxation.