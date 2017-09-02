KYND Cannabis Company
Cadillac Purple Disposable Vape 250mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Take a hit from KYND Cannabis Cadillac Purple Disposable Vape Pen for breathtaking grape flavors and bright floral aroma. Using their proprietary method for crafting superior cannabis extracts, KYND uses 100% cannabis oil extracted using supercritical CO2, each disposable vape pen contains a full-spectrum of plant compounds and 250 mg of THC. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.
Cadillac Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
