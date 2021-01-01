About this product

KYND Cannabis Company is excited to now offer Caramel Singles. These phenomenal truffles pack cannabis-infused caramel, dark chocolate and flaky sea salt, a flavor combination nearly too delightful to put into words. Each of these Caramel Singles is infused with 11.5 mg of THC and 1.8 mg of CBD to fully engage cannabis' entourage effect. Its THC and CBD will interact to bolster each other's attendant effects. A KYND Cannabis Company Caramel Single provides potent relief and mental euphoria. Chomp down a handful, nd you'll be well on your way to your personal nirvana.