KYND Cannabis Company invites you to relax with their CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap. KYND dab sap is composed of 100% pure cannabis nectar extracted using industry-leading supercritical CO2 processes. KYND Cannabis' proprietary method for crafting superior cannabis extracts results in clean and consistent hash oil treatments while also preserving the plant's cannabinoid and terpene profiles. CBD Shark's flavors ebb and flow between herbal-infused spice and sweetened pine, perfect for those seeking relief. CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap provides anxiety and pain relief with through-the-roof potency. One dab of this heavenly stuff and you may even forget the concept of discomfort.