KYND Cannabis Company
CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
KYND Cannabis Company invites you to relax with their CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap. KYND dab sap is composed of 100% pure cannabis nectar extracted using industry-leading supercritical CO2 processes. KYND Cannabis' proprietary method for crafting superior cannabis extracts results in clean and consistent hash oil treatments while also preserving the plant's cannabinoid and terpene profiles. CBD Shark's flavors ebb and flow between herbal-infused spice and sweetened pine, perfect for those seeking relief. CBD Shark CO2 Dab Sap provides anxiety and pain relief with through-the-roof potency. One dab of this heavenly stuff and you may even forget the concept of discomfort.
CBD Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!