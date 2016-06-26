About this product

This fruity, sweet and skunky variety has a special sort of earthiness that patients look for in a potent plant with real medicinal appeal. CBD Shark is also known as Great White for its densely compacted flowers containing a blizzard of frosty trichomes. At a 4:1 ratio of CBD to THC, this potent plant delivers on the entourage effects between these important cannabinoids. Patients enjoy a nicely sedative and clear-headed session with lasting relief.