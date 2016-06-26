KYND Cannabis Company
CBD Shark Pure Syringe 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
This fruity, sweet and skunky variety has a special sort of earthiness that patients look for in a potent plant with real medicinal appeal. CBD Shark is also known as Great White for its densely compacted flowers containing a blizzard of frosty trichomes. At a 4:1 ratio of CBD to THC, this potent plant delivers on the entourage effects between these important cannabinoids. Patients enjoy a nicely sedative and clear-headed session with lasting relief.
CBD Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!