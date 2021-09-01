KYND Cannabis Company
Cheese
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
KYND Cannabis Company is excited to offer its Cheese cultivar, an Indica-dominant Hybrid with genetics hailing from Afghani and Skunk #1. Behind its creamy clouds of cheese-riddled euphoria awaits an uplifting cerebral high in tandem with a potent, full-bodied buzz. KYND Cannabis Company Cheese encourages users to sit back, relax and let their minds wander. Cheese is the perfect friend to take along for an afternoon walk.
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
