About this product

KYND Cannabis Company is excited to offer its Cheese cultivar, an Indica-dominant Hybrid with genetics hailing from Afghani and Skunk #1. Behind its creamy clouds of cheese-riddled euphoria awaits an uplifting cerebral high in tandem with a potent, full-bodied buzz. KYND Cannabis Company Cheese encourages users to sit back, relax and let their minds wander. Cheese is the perfect friend to take along for an afternoon walk.