About this product

KYND Cannabis Company is proud to offer its Cheese Preroll. Packing 0.8 g of premium Cheese flower, this Hybrid preroll has been expertly rolled and sealed to ensure even heating from start to finish. Between its sour, cheesy notes await its mellowing cerebral invigoration and uplifting sedation. A Cheese Preroll from the cannaseurs at KYND Cannabis Company is the perfect way to end the day.