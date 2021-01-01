About this product

KYND Cannabis Company proudly presents their Chemdawg Pure Syringe. This convenient syringe is stuffed with 100% pure cannabis oil derived from cutting-edge CO2 extraction methods to guarantee purity and potency throughout. KYND Cannabis syringes are made of borosilicate to boost their durability and shatter resistance while ensuring constant, even heating from start to finish. Chemdawg's powerfully diesel-infused aromatics include a glimmer of citrus and a pinch of wood, but beneath it all awaits the speedy onset of a full-bodied high. Chemdawg lifts minds into the clouds while relaxing every last muscle, making this stuff is an exquisite experience. KYND Cannabis recommends using this Pure Syringe to refill KYND Cannabis cartridges, spice up a preroll or blunt, or dab from directly for delectable terpene mayhem.