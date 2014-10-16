KYND Cannabis Company
Chemdawg Infused Preroll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
KYND Cannabis Company is excited to offer its Chemdawg Infused Preroll, the mother of all diesel. KYND Cannabis Company's line of Infused Prerolls contains 1g of premium flower and heat evenly through to the final pull. Chemdawg explodes out of the gate to uplift users' moods and minds while laying a luxurious foundation of full-bodied relaxation. KYND Cannabis Company's euphoric Chemdawg Infused Preroll provides the mental vacation you've been searching for.
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
