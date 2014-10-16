About this product

KYND Cannabis Company is excited to offer its Chemdawg Infused Preroll, the mother of all diesel. KYND Cannabis Company's line of Infused Prerolls contains 1g of premium flower and heat evenly through to the final pull. Chemdawg explodes out of the gate to uplift users' moods and minds while laying a luxurious foundation of full-bodied relaxation. KYND Cannabis Company's euphoric Chemdawg Infused Preroll provides the mental vacation you've been searching for.